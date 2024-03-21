Huge Upside! Ventura expects an almost 60% rise in Adani Energy Solutions in the next 2 years
Ventura Securities has initiated coverage on Adani Energy Solutions with a buy rating and a target price of ₹1,600 in the next 24 months, indicating an upside potential of over 58 percent.
Domestic brokerage house Ventura Securities has projected a significant almost 60 percent upside potential for Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (formerly Adani Transmission) over a two-year period. The brokerage's optimism stems from its assessment of the power transmission & distribution (T&D) sector in India, which it believes is primed for expansion.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started