HUL approves demerger of ice cream business into separate-listed entity. Check details here

Hindustan Unilever's board approved the demerger of its ice cream business into a new, independent entity. Shareholders will receive shares in the new company based on their current holdings.

Saloni Goel
Published25 Nov 2024, 06:24 PM IST
HUL shareholders will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their existing holdings in the FMCG major
HUL shareholders will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their existing holdings in the FMCG major(REUTERS)

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Hindustan Unilever's board on Monday, November 25, gave in-principle approval to demerge its ice cream business into an independent, listed entity.

According to the filing, HUL shareholders will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their existing holdings in the FMCG major. 

HUL has several iconic ice cream brands such as Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, Magnum and Ben & Jerry's. 

More to come…

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 06:24 PM IST
