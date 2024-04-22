Stock Market Today: HUL, Colgate-Palmolive, MRF, ABB, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care feature among five prominent stock investments by Amit Shah. The election affidavit by Amit Shah shows diversified investments in shares of around 180 listed companies valued at ₹ 17.43 Crore.

Home Minister Amit Shah's share market holdings indicate a diversified portfolio of stocks worth more than ₹17 Crore in around 180 listed companies as is revealed in the election affidavit filed by Amit Shah.

Hindustan Unilever commands significant holdings worth ₹1.35 crore, followed by MRF Ltd ( ₹1.29 Crore) , Colgate-Palmolive India (1.07 crore), Procter & Gamble Hygiene And Health Care ( ₹0.95 crore) and ABB India ( ₹71 Lakhs or 0.71 crore ).

Holdings in these five companies are valued at around ₹5.4 crore, and are substantial portion ( close to third) of the total listed portfolio by Home Minister Amit Shah worth ₹17.43 crore .

Other Blue Chip or prominent names included in holdings are ITC Ltd ( worth ₹63.88 Lakh), Infosys Ltd ( ₹43.60 Lakh), Kansai Nerolac Paints ( ₹40.97 Lakh), Larsen & Toubro Ltd ( ₹23.40 Lakh), Nestle India Ltd ( ₹38.30 Lakh), Oil and Natural Gas Corporations Ltd ( ₹12.9 Lakhs), Voltas ( ₹12.83 Lakh). Amit Shah also holds shares of VIP Industries worth ₹52.19 Lakh.

Large investments also have been made in REC Ltd ( valued ₹17.16 Lakh), Welspun Corporation ( ₹16.75 Lakh), West Coast Paper Mills ( ₹15.02 Lakh), Vedanta ( ₹22.23 Lakh), The Ramco Cements ( ₹32.36 Lakh), The Bombay Burmah Trading Company ( ₹38.77 Lakh), Grindwell Norton ( ₹42.74 Lakh), Nesco Ltd ( ₹32.44)

Amit Shah has Holdings in prominent Tata Group companies too. While in Tata Teleservices (Maharastra), Tata Consumer Products, Tata Chemicals Ltd Amit Shah's holdings range from ₹11-13 Lakh each, he also Holds Tata Motors shares worth almost ₹2 Lakhs. Rallis India Ltd also appears among the Tata Group Companies holdings by Amit Shah, though the shares held are valued at just ₹0.4 Lakhs.

Amit Shah has filed his nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat for the 2024 elections. He has been representing the constituency since 2019.

Among other Large Holding , the prominent names that appear include Cummins India Ltd ( ₹42.59 Lakh), Anant Raj Ltd ( ₹33.25 Lakh), Berger Paints ( ₹35.66 Lakh), Bharat Forge ( ₹26.33 Lakh), Century textiles and Industries ( ₹31.43 Lakh), RHI Magnesita India Ltd ( ₹25.05 Lakh)

Amit Shah also has some investments in Anil Ambani led companies including Reliance Capital Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd , Reliance Infrastructure Ltd . While first 3 names command minor investments, in Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Home minister Amit Shah still holds shares that are worth ₹1.17 Lakhs .

However Shah also has substantial holdings in DCM Nouvelle Ltd (worth ₹19.8 Lakh), EIH Associated Hotels Ltd ( ₹23.17 Lakh), Finolex Cables Ltd ( ₹19.71 Lakh), GAIL India Ltd ( ₹17.41 Lakh), ACC Ltd ( ₹17 Lakh), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail ( almost ₹18 Lakh), Hitachi Energy Ltd ( ₹15.76 Lakh), Ahluwalia Contracts ₹11 Lakh, Alembic Pharmaceuticals ( ₹14 Lakh), Bajaj Electricals ( ₹14.37 Lakh), Mphasis Ltd ( ₹14.36 Crore) and BPCL ( ₹9.47 Lakh).

