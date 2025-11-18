HUL Demerger: FMCG giant announces record date for Kwality Wall's spin off — Check key details, shareholding ratio here

HUL Demerger: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, announced that the board of directors have fixed the record date of the demerger of its ice cream business, Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd, into a new entity.

The BSE filing showed that the board has fixed the record date for the spin-off of shares on Friday, 5 December 2025. This means that the record date will determine which shareholders of HUL will be eligible to receive the shares of the new entity.

“Fixing the Record Date under the Scheme as Friday, 5 December 2025, subject to approval of Board of Directors of HUL, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligible equity shareholders of HUL who will be entitled to be issued equity shares of KWIL pursuant to the Scheme,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

The company also announced that the demerger scheme will be effective from 1 December 2025.

