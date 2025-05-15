HUL Demerger: FMCG giant receives BSE, NSE nod to spin off Kwality Walls ice cream biz— Check shareholding ratio

HUL has received a go-ahead from BSE and NSE for the demerger of the company’s ice cream business. The demerger will lead to creation of a new entity - Kwality Wall's (India) Limited (KWIL).

In a regulatory filing, HUL said that in reference to the letter dated January 22, 2025 about the decision of the company board approving the demerger, “…we would like to inform you that HUL has received observation letter with “no adverse observations” from BSE Limited on 14th May 2025 and observation letter with “no objection” from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited on 14th May 2025 in relation to the Scheme.”