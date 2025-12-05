HUL Demerger LIVE Updates: Share demerger record date today. Stock to trade ex-Kwality Wall’s business

HUL Demerger LIVE Updates: Hindustan Unilever demerger record date is today, 5 December 2025, Friday. From today, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares will trade ex-ice cream business, which is Kwality Wall’s (India). The stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will conduct a special pre-open session today, on the HUL demerger record date, to facilitate price discovery.
This process will determine the fair value of HUL shares net of the ice-cream business. Following the special session, HUL share price will be adjusted to reflect the demerger of Kwality Wall’s (India).
HUL demerger was effective from December 1, 2025. As per the scheme, the FMCG major will transfer all its ice-cream brands — including Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, Magnum, Feast, and Creamy Delight — to the newly formed entity.
The company has fixed Friday, December 5, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the demerger of Kwality Wall’s (India).
Hindustan Unilever demerger share entitlement ratio is 1:1. This means eligible shareholders will receive one equity share of Kwality Wall’s (India) for every one share of Hindustan Unilever held on the record date.
HUL Demerger LIVE Updates: The company has set December 29 as the share allotment date. The listing date of Kwality Wall’s (India) shares is yet to be announced. According to the SEBI rules, the statutory timeline for the listing and commencement of trading of shares of KWIL is within a period of 60 days from the receipt of NCLT approval.
HUL Demerger LIVE Updates: The share price of the ex-ice cream entity will be determined based on the difference between the closing price of HUL shares on Thursday, December 4, and the opening price of the listed entity, as discovered during the special pre-open session held between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
