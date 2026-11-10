HUL dividend 2026: Tomorrow is the last day to buy | Check payout amount, record date, history, yield and returns

HUL dividend 2026: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares will remain in focus on Wednesday, November 11, as it marks the last day for investors to buy the FMCG stock to qualify for its upcoming interim dividend of ₹19 per share. The company has fixed November 12, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

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HUL announced the interim dividend alongside its September-quarter results on October 28. The dividend amounts to 1,900% of the face value of ₹1 per equity share. The company has also announced November 25 as the dividend payment date.

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HUL dividend record date and payout date Hindustan Unilever's board of directors has approved an interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27.

The company has fixed November 12, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. Since the stock will trade ex-dividend on November 12, investors must purchase HUL shares by November 11 to qualify for the payout under the T+1 settlement cycle. The dividend payment is scheduled for November 25, 2026.

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HUL dividend history Hindustan Unilever has maintained a consistent dividend distribution track record, rewarding shareholders through interim and final dividend payouts.

In FY26, the company declared a total dividend of ₹41 per share, comprising an interim dividend of ₹19 and a final dividend of ₹22 per share.

In FY25, HUL distributed a total dividend of ₹43 per share, including an interim dividend of ₹19 and a final dividend of ₹24.

HUL dividend yield and returns Hindustan Unilever's upcoming interim dividend of ₹19 per share translates into a dividend yield of approximately 0.95%, based on a share price of around ₹1,997.

Meanwhile, the company's trailing 12-month dividend yield stands at approximately 1.10%, based on dividend payments of ₹22 per share during the previous 12 months.

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Investors should note that dividend yield changes with fluctuations in the share price. A higher share price reduces the yield, while a lower share price increases it, assuming the dividend amount remains unchanged.

HUL share price returns Hindustan Unilever shares have witnessed a recovery in recent sessions but remain under pressure over the longer term.

According to the latest available market data, HUL shares gained 1.40% over the past week and 7.20% over the last month. However, looking at the broader level, the FMCG stock declined 17.37% over one year, 20% over three years and 17% over five years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.