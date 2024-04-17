HUL, ITC, Hero , Bajaj Auto among 8 stocks in FMCG and Auto space to gain focus amidst above normal monsoon forecasts
Stock to watch: FMCG , Auto, Agri stocks to gain focus amidst normal monsoon predictions feel analysts. FMCG and auto (two wheelers and tractors segment) can benefit the most. HUL, ITC, Hero MotorCorp, Bajaj Auto and M&M are amongst 8 stocks to be watched for as per experts. Check details
Above normal monsoon predictions made by IMD (India Meteorological Department) recently and by Skymet a few days earlier should lift sentiments for rural economy related stocks say analysts, though progress of monsoon, timing and distribution of rainfall will remain watched for.
