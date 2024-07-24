HUL, ITC, Hero Moto among 14 picks Axis Securities is positive on post Budget 2024

Axis Securities notes short-term market challenges in the Union Budget due to increased capital gains tax rates and STT. However, the Budget emphasised rural development, benefiting sectors like auto, FMCG, and fertilizer. Long-term economic multipliers are expected from infrastructure investments.

Nishant Kumar
Updated24 Jul 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Trade Now
HUL, ITC, Hero Moto among 14 picks Axis Securities is positive on post Budget 2024 (Image: Pixabay)
HUL, ITC, Hero Moto among 14 picks Axis Securities is positive on post Budget 2024 (Image: Pixabay)(Pixabay)

The Union Budget 2024 kept its focus on growth, emphasising infrastructure enhancement, fiscal prudence, and welfare schemes for rural India even as the increase in capital gains tax rates and the rise in STT (Security Transactions Tax) are immediate concerns, according to brokerage firm Axis Securities.

"The Finance Minister has set the stage for 'Viksit Bharat' through the comprehensive development of the Indian economy, emphasising infrastructure enhancement, fiscal prudence, and welfare schemes for rural India. The focus is on inclusive growth, highlighting four major pillars: Youth, Women, the Poor, and Farmers. The government's commitment to fiscal prudence is a significant signal to the markets, even with increased allocations to rural and welfare schemes," said the brokerage firm.

Also Read | How Budget signals policy continuity, explained in 8 charts

"However, the Union Budget poses short-term challenges for the markets. The increase in capital gains tax rates and the rise in STT are immediate concerns. Additionally, the removal of indexation benefits on LTCG (long-term capital gains) for real estate is disappointing and affects long-term returns. Both LTCG for equity investments and real estate are now set at 12.5%, establishing parity between these two major asset classes," Axis Securities added.

Also Read | Budget 2024 presents a detailed, comprehensive road map for Viksit Bharat

The brokerage firm observed that the government’s focus on roads, power, urban development, and railways will drive significant long-term economic multipliers.

Axis said the Budget’s emphasis on rural development and agriculture and allied activities, with total outlays of 2.65 lakh crore and 1.52 lakh crore, respectively, is likely to benefit sectors such as auto, FMCG, fertilizer, and other rural-oriented industries.

Also Read | Budget 2024 in charts: Did government really deliver for rural, farm sectors?

Additionally, the budget will indirectly support the rural sector through infrastructure improvements, tourism, fisheries, and skill development initiatives.

Among stocks from its coverage universe, Axis Securities is positive on Ultratech Cement, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, Hero Motocorp, NTPC, Inox Wind, Indian Hotels, GR Infra, and KIMS, considering budgetary announcements.

Also Read | ITC shares hit a new high post budget. What is next?

The brokerage firm is also positive on Mahindra and Mahindra, VA Tech Wabag, NCC, Exide industries, and Gravita India but these stocks are not under its coverage.

Sector-wise picks

Axis Securities is positive about the following stocks from various sectors:

Cement

From the cement space, Axis is positive on UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cement, JK Cement, Birla Corp, Dalmia Bharat, and JK Lakshmi are the preferred cement stocks f Axis Securities.

Also Read | Budget: ₹26k crore for Bihar highways may boost cement, infra stocks

Infra

PNC Infratech, GR Infra, HG Infra and KNR Construction, J Kumar Infra, and Ahluwalia Contract are the preferred infra stocks of Axis Securities. NCC is also a preferred stock from the space but it is not under Axis Sec's coverage.

In the urban infrastructure development segment, Axis is positive on Va Tech Wabag, given its involvement in water treatment, desalination, wastewater treatment, water reclamation, and sludge treatment projects.

Axis is also positive on municipal waste management companies like Anthony Waste Management.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Capex unchanged, but govt maintains strong fiscal support for infra

Auto

From the auto space, Axis is positive on Mahindra and Mahindra, Escorts Kubota, VST Tillers Tractors, Hero MotoCorp, Action Construction Equipment, Amara Raja Energy and Exide Industries.

Also Read | No direct steps, but there’s still budget cheer for car, 2-wheeler, tractor cos

FMCG

The focus on rural growth, the revision in the new tax regime and measures to increase rural income are positive for major FMCG companies, with more growth driven from rural regions – Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Nestle, Britannia, Jyothy Labs, Emami, said Axis Securities.

Axis is also positive on cigarette manufacturing companies such as ITC, Godfrey Phillip, VST Industries.

Also Read | Budget will revive consumption, boost demand for FMCG sector

Metals & mining

The Budget's focus on infrastructure development will support the metals and mining sector.

Axis pointed out that higher budgetary allocation towards construction and infrastructure, which constitutes 60 per cent of steel demand, will augur well for metal and steel companies.

The reduction in BCD on Ferro-Nickel will support stainless steel manufacturers, such as Jindal Stainless. The reduction in customs duty on gold and silver will benefit end-user industries, including jewellery stocks like Titan, Axis said.

The Budget announced the Critical Mineral Mission, which will focus on enhancing domestic production, promoting the recycling of critical minerals, and facilitating the overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets. This will benefit stocks, such as Gravita India, Axis said.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Experts highlight the good, bad, and ugly for Indian stock market

Fertilizers and chemicals

Axis is positive on Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals as the import of ammonium nitrate may be costlier as the basic customs duty on ammonium nitrate is set to increase from 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent.

Axis is also positive on Neogen & Himadri, anticipating an increase in demand for batteries and battery chemicals.

Financials

Axis is positive about the entire banking space and affordable housing finance companies.

Among the banking stocks, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank are Axis Sec's preferred picks.

Utilities and power ancillaries

Due to PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and taxation relief on capital goods, Axis is positive on solar power and EPC stocks, such as Borosil Renewables, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, KPI Green Energy and JSW Energy.

The brokerage firm is also positive for energy stocks, such as NTPC, BHEL and CESC.

Real estate

Axis is positive on large real estate players such as Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates who might benefit due to upcoming mid-segment and affordable housing projects as well as rental projects.

The brokerage firm is also positive on Arvind Smartspaces and Man Infraconstructions.

Pharma

Axis is positive on Medanta, Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) and KIMS. The brokerage firm is also positive on API manufacturers such as Aurobindo, DR Reddy, CIPLA, Aarti Drugs, and Granules India.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
100

1 of 7Read Full Story
$81 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

5 of 7Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 12:56 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsHUL, ITC, Hero Moto among 14 picks Axis Securities is positive on post Budget 2024

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

160.70
12:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
0.65 (0.41%)

Bharat Electronics

301.30
12:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
-0.2 (-0.07%)

ITC

493.25
12:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
1.2 (0.24%)

NTPC

386.25
12:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
3.9 (1.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,183.50
12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
97.85 (9.01%)

Borosil Renewables

561.00
12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
42.75 (8.25%)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

687.95
12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
50.35 (7.9%)

Castrol India

265.40
12:45 PM | 24 JUL 2024
18.85 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,412.00-3,783.00
    Chennai
    70,716.00-4,406.00
    Delhi
    70,716.00-4,332.00
    Kolkata
    70,716.00-4,845.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.78/L0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    Calculate Tax
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue