HUL Q1 results: Consolidated profit drops 3% YoY to ₹2,673 crore; home care sees highest growth in 3 years

HUL Q1 results: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Tuesday, 28 July, reported a 3% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated profit to ₹2,673 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27).

The company's profit was ₹2,756 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, HUL profit declined 10.7% from ₹2,992 crore in Q4FY26.

Revenue from the sale of products for Q1FY27 rose 10.3% YoY and 6% QoQ to ₹17,149 crore. In Q1FY26, HUL's revenue from product sales was ₹15,552 crore, while in Q4FY26, it was ₹16,172 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter grew by 8% YoY to ₹3,947 crore. EBITDA margin at 23% declined by 40 bps YoY, staying within the guided range.

Exceptional items in Q1FY27 included restructuring expenses of ₹115 crore compared to ₹90 crore in Q1FY26.

HUL said it delivered the highest growth in 13 quarters, with USG (underlying sales growth) of 10% and turnover of ₹17,184 crore in Q1FY27.

HUL Q1 results: Key takeaways Home care Driven by high-single digit UVG (underlying volume growth), the segment, as per the company's exchange filing, delivered 14% USG, marking its highest growth in three years.

"Disciplined market development and consumer-centric innovations enabled our highest growth in three years and strengthened market leadership, while maintaining volume resilience," said HUL.

"Fabric wash accelerated its performance, delivering double-digit USG, driven by high-single digit UVG. Bars and powders sustained their step-up, while liquids further accelerated their double-digit growth trajectory. Household care delivered double-digit USG and UVG," the company added.

Beauty and wellbeing As per the company, the beauty and well-being segment recorded 12% USG, double-digit growth in premium skin care and hair care. Beauty and wellbeing recorded 12% USG, driven by high-single digit UVG.

"Hair care achieved double-digit USG driven by premium hair care, including future formats, while the category continued to strengthen market leadership. Skin care and colour cosmetics delivered high-single digit USG, led by double-digit growth in premium skin care," said HUL.

Personal care The segment reported reported 4% USG, led by pricing, as palm oil inflation persisted for the second consecutive year.

"Skin cleansing posted mid-single digit USG, led by premium bars delivering competitive double-digit, volume-led growth. Bodywash continued its double-digit growth momentum while improving market leadership. Oral Care reported mid-single digit growth," HUL said.