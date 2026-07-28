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HUL Q1 results: Consolidated profit drops 3% YoY to ₹2,673 crore; home care sees highest growth in 3 years

HUL Q1 results: Consolidated profit dropped 3% YoY to 2,673 crore. Revenue from the sale of products for Q1FY27 rose 10.3% YoY and 6% QoQ to 17,149 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated28 Jul 2026, 10:54 AM IST
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HUL Q1 results: Hindustan Unilever reported a 3% year-on-year drop in consolidated profit to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,673 crore for Q1FY27.
HUL Q1 results: Hindustan Unilever reported a 3% year-on-year drop in consolidated profit to ₹2,673 crore for Q1FY27. (Reuters)
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HUL Q1 results: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Tuesday, 28 July, reported a 3% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated profit to 2,673 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27).

The company's profit was 2,756 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, HUL profit declined 10.7% from 2,992 crore in Q4FY26.

Revenue from the sale of products for Q1FY27 rose 10.3% YoY and 6% QoQ to 17,149 crore. In Q1FY26, HUL's revenue from product sales was 15,552 crore, while in Q4FY26, it was 16,172 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter grew by 8% YoY to 3,947 crore. EBITDA margin at 23% declined by 40 bps YoY, staying within the guided range.

Exceptional items in Q1FY27 included restructuring expenses of 115 crore compared to 90 crore in Q1FY26.

HUL said it delivered the highest growth in 13 quarters, with USG (underlying sales growth) of 10% and turnover of 17,184 crore in Q1FY27.

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HUL Q1 results: Key takeaways

Home care

Driven by high-single digit UVG (underlying volume growth), the segment, as per the company's exchange filing, delivered 14% USG, marking its highest growth in three years.

"Disciplined market development and consumer-centric innovations enabled our highest growth in three years and strengthened market leadership, while maintaining volume resilience," said HUL.

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"Fabric wash accelerated its performance, delivering double-digit USG, driven by high-single digit UVG. Bars and powders sustained their step-up, while liquids further accelerated their double-digit growth trajectory. Household care delivered double-digit USG and UVG," the company added.

Beauty and wellbeing

As per the company, the beauty and well-being segment recorded 12% USG, double-digit growth in premium skin care and hair care. Beauty and wellbeing recorded 12% USG, driven by high-single digit UVG.

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"Hair care achieved double-digit USG driven by premium hair care, including future formats, while the category continued to strengthen market leadership. Skin care and colour cosmetics delivered high-single digit USG, led by double-digit growth in premium skin care," said HUL.

Personal care

The segment reported reported 4% USG, led by pricing, as palm oil inflation persisted for the second consecutive year.

"Skin cleansing posted mid-single digit USG, led by premium bars delivering competitive double-digit, volume-led growth. Bodywash continued its double-digit growth momentum while improving market leadership. Oral Care reported mid-single digit growth," HUL said.

More to come…

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