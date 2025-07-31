HUL Q1 Results: Net profit at ₹2,732 crore, revenue up 4% YoY to ₹15,931 crore

HUL Q1 Results: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,732 crore in the first quarter of FY26, rising 7.6% from ₹2,538 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

The FMCG major’s standalone revenue from operations in Q1FY26 grew 3.9% to ₹15,931 crore from ₹15,339 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

HUL reported a consolidated Underlying Sales Growth of 5% and an Underlying Volume Growth of 4%. On a standalone basis, HUL reported an Underlying Sales Growth of 4%, and Underlying Volume Growth of 3%.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter declined 1.3% to ₹3,558 crore from ₹3,606 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 120 basis points (bps) to 22.30% from 23.50%, YoY.

At 10:00 AM, HUL share price was trading 0.50% higher at ₹2,449.15 apiece on the BSE.