HUL Q2 results 2025 declared: ₹19 dividend to net profit; Five key takeaways you should know

HUL Q2 results: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported its second-quarter results for the financial year 2026, where its increase in net profit was mainly due to a one-time beneficial effect resulting from the resolution of past tax issues between the UK and Indian tax authorities.

In addition, the company noted that the quarter's performance was influenced by temporary effects of GST changes and extended monsoon conditions in certain regions of the country.

The FMCG giant indicated that it achieved a consolidated Underlying Sales Growth (USG) of 2% and a stable Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) in Q2FY26.

HUL share price today rose over 2%, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,667.55 apiece on the BSE, and an intraday low of ₹2,592.50 per share. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, HUL share price have seen decent bounce from the last couple of weeks from the key 50DEMA placed around 2,500 zone.

“With this prices have marked higher bottom and have crossed the golden retracement of the fall seen from the Sept swing high. Positive momentum is likely to continue with 2,700 - 2,750 as next set of resistance and 2,550 - 2,500 as strong base,” said Bhosale.

Here are the key takeaways from the earnings of HUL Net profit Hindustan Unilever posted a 3.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) to ₹2,685 crore, up from ₹2,591 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Revenue from operations rose 1.5% to ₹16,388 crore, compared to ₹16,145 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company mentioned in its exchange filing that the Profit After Tax increased by 4%, mainly due to a one-time beneficial effect resulting from the resolution of past tax issues between the UK and Indian tax authorities.

EBITDA margin Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter was ₹3,729 crores (Q2FY24: ₹3,793 crores)

The EBITDA margin of 23.2% decreased by 90 basis points compared to last year, primarily due to increased investments in the business, the company sad in an exchange filing.

Interim dividend Further, the board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹19/- per share for the fiscal year ending 31st March 2026.

The company announced that the record date for identifying shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend has been set for Friday, November 7, 2025, and the dividend will be distributed to shareholders on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Segment-wise growth HUL’s Home Care segment’s revenue in Q2FY26 declined 1.22% to ₹5,667 crore from ₹5,737 crore, while EBIT fell 3.4% to ₹1,050 crore from ₹1,087 crore, YoY.

Beauty & Wellbeing segment revenue dropped 1.98% to ₹3,389 crore from ₹3,323 crore, while the segment’s EBIT fell 8% to ₹1,031 crore from ₹1,121 crore, YoY. Personal Care revenue dipped to ₹2,426 crore from ₹2,412 crore, while EBIT fell to ₹487 crore from ₹401 crore, YoY.

HUL’s Foods division reported revenue of ₹3,869 crore in Q2FY26, down 1.7% from ₹3,803 crore, and the segment’s EBIT dropped 8.8% to ₹629 crore from ₹690 crore, YoY.

Road Ahead "Looking ahead, we are determined to accelerate our portfolio transformation by radically sharpening our consumer segmentation, being bolder in transforming our core brands to make them more modern, desirable and youthful, future-proofing our marketing & sales capabilities by enabling superior online brand discovery & fulfillment and investing disproportionately to scale our high-growth demand spaces. We believe these key priorities, coupled with a supportive macroeconomic environment, will position us to accelerate volume-led growth in the mid-to-long term,” said Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director of the company.