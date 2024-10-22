HUL Q2 Results Preview: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), the FMCG major, will announce its earnings for the second quarter of FY25 on Wednesday, October 23. The company is expected to report flat earnings growth amid muted demand and elevated commodity prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FMCG giant is expected to report revenue growth of 3% to ₹15,737 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as compared with ₹15,276 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a poll of six brokerages by Livemint.

Analysts expect Hindustan Unilever’s volume growth in Q2FY25 to be around 5%. The gap between volume and value is coming down due to price hikes in some of the portfolio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HUL Q2 net profit is expected to remain flat at ₹2,670 crore as against ₹2,668 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to the poll. Gross margin likely to impact due to inflation in key commodity prices.

“Demand trends were stable QoQ, with rural outperforming urban. We expect 5% YoY domestic volume growth in 2QFY25. In the base quarter (2QFY24), a one-off benefit from the favorable resolution of an indirect tax litigation contributed to an additional 1% sales increase," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said.

HUL Q2 Operating Performance Operating performance is also expected to remain muted, Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter ended September 2024 is estimated to be stable at ₹3,705 crore from ₹3,694 crore, in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EBITDA margin is likely to narrow by 106 basis points (bps) to 23.54% from 24.60%, YoY, owing to higher ad-spends, higher royalty payment, and GSK consignment sales termination.

“Intrinsic EBITDA margin is expected to remain flat YoY. In Q2FY24, EBITDA margin was 24.3% with 80 bps gain from a one-off tax benefit. Thereby, intrinsic EBITDA margin was ~23.5% in Q2FY24. We model 23.6% in Q2FY25 considering the impact of the increase in royalty and the discontinuation of distribution of OTC products of GSK," Motilal Oswal said.

Segment Performance Kotak Institutional Equities expects HUL’s Home Care segment growth at 5.3% YoY, as against 4.6% in Q1. The Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) revenue is estimated to deliver 3% like-for-like growth (LFL) growth aided by uptick in the personal wash category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Foods and Refreshments segment is expected to grow 4.5% from 1.5% growth in the previous quarter.

Going ahead, HUL’s demand outlook on the rural segment as compared with urban, competitive intensity and trends in raw material prices would be key monitorables.

At 2:45 PM, Hindustan Unilever shares were trading 0.45% lower at ₹2,681.60 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

