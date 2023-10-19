HUL Q2 result: Hindustan Unilever announces interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share, know record date
HUL Q2FY24: Hindustan Unilever, on Thursday, announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per share. The FMCG major witnessed a 4% YoY rise in its net profit to ₹2,717 crore in September quarter of FY24
Along with its financial result, Hindustan Unilever announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share of face value of Re.1 each on Thursday.
