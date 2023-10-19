HUL Q2FY24: Hindustan Unilever, on Thursday, announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per share. The FMCG major witnessed a 4% YoY rise in its net profit to ₹2,717 crore in September quarter of FY24

Along with its financial result, Hindustan Unilever announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share of face value of Re.1 each on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The record date for the record date for the entitlement of the shareholders has been fixed as 2 November. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on 16 November, the company said in its stock filing.

The company reported a 4% rise in its standalone net profit to ₹2,717 crore against ₹2,616 crore in the year-ago period. The Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major's net profit rose by 10% QoQ in September quarter. The company shares closed flat at ₹2,549 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

“The company announced its interim dividend declared an interim dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024. As intimated vide our letter dated 5th October, 2023, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 2nd November, 2023, and dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after Thursday, 16th November, 2023," stated the BSE filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last time, the firm had declared its final dividend in June. HUL announced final dividend of ₹22 per equity share on 26-Jun-2023. The amount was paid on 29 June, 2023.

Company's total revenue from operations increased 3.6% to ₹15,276 crore from ₹14,751 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin for the quarter ended September, came in at 24.6%, up by 130 basis points on year. Its EBITDA for the quarter under review stood at ₹3,694 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We delivered a resilient and competitive growth whilst stepping up our EBITDA margin in a challenging operating environment, marked by subdued rural demand and heightened competitive intensity," said Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of HUL in an exchange filing on Thursday.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!