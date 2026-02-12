HUL Q3 Results 2026: Net profit more than doubles to ₹6,603 crore, revenue up 5%

HUL Q3 Results 2026: Packaged consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday, February 12 reported an 120% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹6,603 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹2989 crore in the same period last year. The over 100% surge in the consolidated net profit in mainly driven primarily by a massive exceptional gain of ₹4,611 crore from the demerger of its ice cream business.

It posted a 5% increase in consolidated total income year on year to ₹16,580 crore in the quarter under review from ₹15,788 crore last year.

Meanwhile, EBITDA grew marginally by 3% to ₹3,788 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹3,689 crore, though EBITDA margin declined by 70 basis points in Q3FY26 to 23.3% from 24.0% in Q3FY25.

Excluding exceptional items, core PAT fell YoY to ₹2,118 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,027 crore in Q3FY25.

Demerger and Other announcements HUL completed the demerger of its ice-cream business Kwality Walls (India) Ltd which is expected to list on the stock exchanges in the next few weeks.

The company also cleared two additional portfolio actions, approving the acquisition of full ownership in clean-label nutrition brand OZiva, while deciding to exit its underperforming joint venture, Nutritionalab (Wellbeing Nutrition).

Commenting on the results, Priya Nair, Managing Director & CEO said, “Our underlying business remains resilient with 6% revenue growth despite a challenging input cost environment. The demerger of the ice cream business is a significant value-unlocking event, allowing us to sharpen focus on our core portfolio. The acquisition of OZiva's remaining stake and exit from Nutritionalab reflect our disciplined capital allocation framework—doubling down on winners while pruning underperformers.”

For the nine-month period ended December 2025 (9MFY26), revenue rose 4% year-on-year to ₹48,117 crore from ₹46,138 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, profit after tax from continuing operations fell 6% to ₹7,650 crore from ₹8,179 crore a year ago.

However, reported PAT, including exceptional gain, jumped sharply by 47% to ₹12,048 crore in 9MFY26 versus ₹8,185 crore in the year-ago period.

HUL, the country’s largest consumer packaged goods firm, had said disruptions in inventory in the market due to cuts in GST rates had continued into October. This was due to changes in MRP and grammage as the company sought to pass the benefits of specific rate cuts by category to consumers.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated HUL’s consolidated revenue at ₹16,156 crore and net profit at ₹2,597 crore.

Segment-wise During Q3 FY26, revenue from continuing operations grew 6% year-on-year to ₹16,441 crore. The Home Care segment remained the largest contributor, with revenue rising 3% to ₹5,887 crore.

Beauty & Wellbeing delivered strong growth of 11%, with revenue reaching ₹3,930 crore, while Personal Care saw a modest 1% increase to ₹2,370 crore. The Foods segment reported a healthy 6% rise in revenue to ₹3,689 crore. Revenue from other businesses, including exports, also increased 6% year-on-year to ₹565 crore.