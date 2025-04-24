HUL Q4 results 2025: Net profit falls 3.7% YoY to ₹2,464 crore; board approves dividend of ₹24 per share

HUL Q4 results 2025: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday reported an 3.7% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's fourth quarter ended March (Q4FY25) to ₹2,464 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹2,558 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 17.4%.

HUL's consolidated total income stood at ₹15,979 crores during the quarter ended March (Q4FY25) from ₹15,441 crore in Q4FY24, a year-on-year rise of 3.5%. Sequentially, the revenue was flat.

EBITDA increased slightly to ₹3,466 crore, compared to ₹3,435 crore the previous year, while the EBITDA margin fell by 30 basis points to 23.1%.

The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹24 for the fiscal year that ended on 31st March 2025, applicable to equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. Previously, the company distributed an interim dividend of ₹19 per share along with a special dividend of ₹10 per share on 21st November 2024.

Consequently, the total dividend for this period amounts to ₹53 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each, as stated by the company in a filing with the exchange.

Segment-wise 1. Home Care revenue increased to ₹5,818 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹5,715 crore in Q4FY24.

2. Beauty & Wellbeing achieved ₹3,113 crore, rising from ₹2,987 crore.

3. Personal Care reached ₹2,124 crore, slightly higher than ₹2,063 crore.

4. Foods experienced a small decline, earning ₹3,886 crore compared to ₹3,911 crore in Q4FY24.

5. Others (including Exports and Consignment) rose to ₹263 crore from ₹181 crore.

"In FY'25, our turnover surpassed Rs. 60,000 Crores, with an Underlying Sales Growth of 2% and an EPS growth of 5%. While absolute volume tonnage grew in mid-single digit, it was partially offset by a negative mix. We delivered a competitive performance, further strengthening our market leadership during the year.

This year marked a step up in our portfolio transformation with increased innovation in high-growth spaces, amplified investments in channels of the future, acquisition of Minimalist, divestment of Pureit, and the decision to demerge Ice Cream business.

Looking ahead, we anticipate demand conditions to gradually improve over the next fiscal year. We are committed to the strategic objective of unlocking a billion aspirations supported by our robust business fundamentals, to continue winning competitively," said Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of the company.

HUL share price today According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, after an initial uptick in the morning session, HUL share price are now under pressure with a cut of around 2%, Prices faced resistance around Feb swing high coinciding with 200SMA around ₹2,450. This remains a key hurdle only beyond this a broader upmove would resume in this counter. on the flip side ₹2,300 is immediate support.

