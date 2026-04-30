HUL Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% YoY to ₹2,994 crore, announces final dividend of ₹22 per share

HUL Q4 results 2026: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday, 30 April, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,994 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26), rising 21% year-on-year (YoY) compared to ₹2,475 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

HUL's reported profit after tax (PAT), including proceeds from the divestment of stake in Nutritionalab Pvt. Ltd., stood at ₹3,002 crore, registering a YoY growth of 20%.

Revenue from the sale of products during the quarter was ₹16,172 crore, up 8.1% from ₹14,955 crore in the same quarter last year.

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For the full financial year 2026, profit rose by 41.12% YoY to ₹15,059 crore, while revenue from the sale of products rose by 5.25% YoY to ₹63,636 crore.

HUL's board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per share for the financial year 2026. With this, the total dividend for the financial year stood at ₹41 per share.

“Financial year 2026 witnessed an improved demand environment driven by supportive macroeconomic policies. During the year, we took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening our portfolio, scaling investments to create desire at scale, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organisation to drive speed, focus, and execution," said Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, HUL.

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“These initiatives resulted in consistent improvement in performance through the year, with 8% revenue growth and 7% underlying sales growth in the March quarter, translating into 5% underlying sales growth for the financial year,” said Nair.

Nair highlighted that heightened geopolitical tensions have led to commodity and currency volatility and the company is well-positioned to navigate this volatile operating environment, supported by its strong brands, robust financial position and operational agility.

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HUL Q4 results: Key highlights 1. According to the company's exchange filing, its turnover during the March quarter was ₹16,207 crore, which drove the consolidated revenue higher by 8% year-on-year.

2. HUL delivered 7% underlying sales growth (USG), driven by 6% underlying volume growth. This marked the company's highest growth in 12 quarters.

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3. EBITDA margin, at 23.7%, saw a 40 basis points improvement sequentially. Absolute EBITDA at ₹3,841 crore grew by 6% YoY.

4. The home care segment grew by 9%, marking its highest growth in 11 quarters.

According to the company, fabric wash delivered double-digit growth, and the household care delivered high-single digit growth.

HUL said its liquids portfolio accelerated its robust double-digit growth trajectory, while powders and bars also recorded a step-up in performance. The segment continued to strengthen its market leadership, backed by strong fundamentals, consumer-centric innovations and sustained market development.

5. Beauty and wellbeing delivered 8% USG with mid-single digit UVG.

HUL pointed out that hair care reported strong double-digit growth and continued to strengthen its leadership position. Growth was broad-based across brands and formats.

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In skin care and colour cosmetics, strong performance in the premium portfolio was offset by subdued performance in mass skin care, said the company.

6. Personal care grew by 5%. Skin cleansing delivered high-single digit growth, driven by outperformance in Dove and Lux, said the company.

"Continued market development initiatives fuelled double-digit competitive growth in premium soaps and bodywash. Oral care reported low-single digit growth while Closeup strengthened its market share," said HUL.

7. Foods delivered 5% USG led by high-single digit UVG. Tea reported low-single digit UVG. Coffee continued its strong double-digit growth momentum, supported by volume and price, said HUL.

HUL share price traded 4% down at ₹2,219 around 11:20 am on 30 April.

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