HUL Q4 Update: FMCG giant’s board to meet on THIS date to consider Dec quarter results, final dividend

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is scheduled to consider and announce its final dividend for the fourth quarter and financial year ending 31st March, 2025 on Thursday, 24th April, 2025.

The company mentioned in an exchange filing that it will disclose the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results, along with details of the Final Dividend, if any, as proposed by the board after the conclusion of the mentioned board meeting and will ensure that the announcement is made in the press as mandated by Listing Regulations.

“this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 24th April, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ending 31st March, 2025 along with the Audit Reports for the corresponding period and recommendation of Final Dividend, if any,” said HUL in an exchange filing.

Q3 Results FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd recorded a consolidated net profit increase of 19.18 percent, amounting to ₹2,989 crore for the December quarter, aided by the sale of its 'Pureit' division.

The company, which had a consolidated net profit of ₹2,508 crore during the same quarter last year, announced plans to acquire 90.5 percent ownership of Uprising Science Pvt Ltd — the company behind the premium beauty label Minimalist — through a secondary buyout for a cash payment of ₹2,670 crore, valuing the pre-money enterprise at ₹2,955 crore.

According to HUL's regulatory filing, the rise in profit after tax for the third quarter of the current fiscal year was largely driven by the profits from the divestment of the Pureit business.

For the third quarter, the consolidated total income reached ₹16,050 crore compared to ₹15,781 crore during the same period last year.

HUL share price today HUL share price today opened at ₹2,248 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,265 per share, and an intraday low of ₹2,240.70 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities stated that HUL share price saw a sharp 28.8% decline over five months, testing a key support zone at 2,126. The stock is now bouncing back, forming a strong reversal candle on the weekly chart. A follow-through move above 2,250 could trigger further upside, initially targeting 2,390. The stock remains in recovery mode, and sustained buying above resistance levels could confirm a broader trend reversal. Traders should watch for a breakout to capitalize on the ongoing rebound.

