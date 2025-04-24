HUL recommended a final dividend of Rs. 24 per share for the fiscal year 2025: Share price rises up to 2.5%

Stock Market Today: HUL or Hindustan Unilever Ltd recommended a final dividend of Rs. 24per share for the financial year 2025 post Q4 results declared on Thursday 24 April. Hindustan Unilever share price gained up to 2.5% in the morning trades on Thursday

HUL or Hindustan Unilever Ltd dividend details HUL or Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday declared Q4 results and also declared final dividend

HUL's Board Meeting after consideration of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2025 also recommended final dividend .

HUL announced a recommended a final dividend of Rs. 24 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025 on Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. The Company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs. 19 per share and special dividend of Rs. 10 per share on 21st November, 2024. The total dividend for the said period by HUL thereby amounts to Rs. 53 per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1/- each.

HUL or Hindustan Unilever Ltd share price movement HUL or Hindustan Unilever Ltd share price opened at ₹share price opened at ₹2422.15 on the BSE on Thursday. At the time of opening, the HUL or Hindustan Unilever share price saw a flat opening at simlar levels of the previous day's closing price of ₹2422.15 .HUL or Hindustan Unilever share price however gained to intraday highs of ₹2486.50 in the morning trades post declaration of Q4 results and final dividend, This translates into gains of close to 2.6% for the HUL or Hindustan Unilever share price despite weakness in markets as Sensex traded around 0.2% lower

The HUL share price that had declined to 52 week or 1 year lows of ₹2136 in March 2025 , in line with sharp correction in stock markets however has been rebounding well. HUL share price currently is trading around 15% higher compared to lows