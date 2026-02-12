HUL share price crashes over 4% after Q3 results 2026. Buy or sell?

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares dropped more than 4% following the FMCG giant's Q3 earnings report released on Thursday, February 12. The company reported a 30% fall in consolidated net profit (from continuing business) to ₹2,118 crore for the December quarter, down from ₹3,027 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company posted a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,603 crore in the December quarter of FY'26, compared to the same period last year, largely influenced by a one-time positive effect stemming from the demerger of its ice cream segment.

In the corresponding October-December quarter of the previous year, the company had recorded a net profit of ₹2,989 crore, as indicated in a regulatory filing from HUL. Its profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹3,495 crore.

In the December quarter, the company's product sales revenue increased by 5.71%, reaching ₹16,197 crore, compared to ₹15,322 crore during the same quarter last year.

HUL noted an exceptional item (loss) of ₹576 crore this quarter as a result of the new Labour Codes being implemented.

During the December quarter, HUL separated its ice cream division, transferring it to Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd.

According to the company's report, EBITDA reached ₹3,788 crores, reflecting a 3% increase compared to the previous year, and the EBITDA margin of 23.3% continued to stay within the expected range.

The management mentioned that FY27 is projected to outperform FY26 and noted that consolidated margins are anticipated to remain within the set range.

HUL Q3 review Commenting on HUL's Q3 performance, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that management’s focus on premium brands, high-growth spaces, and quick commerce capabilities signals a strategic push toward future-ready channels and margin-accretive categories.

“Overall, HUL continues to demonstrate strong execution, volume-led growth resilience, and disciplined capital allocation, positioning it well for sustained long-term value creation amid a gradually improving demand environment,” added Srivastava.

HUL share price today HUL share price today opened at ₹2,462.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,479.70, and an intraday low of ₹2,350.35 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains structurally weak after a disappointing earnings reaction stalled the recent bounce attempt.

Further, Jain added that the recovery lacked institutional conviction and has now reversed, confirming that the broader downtrend is intact.

“Selling pressure has resumed with momentum tilting decisively negative. Price is now heading toward the prior swing low near 2,255, which becomes the immediate support test. A failure to hold that level would confirm continuation of the structural downmove and open the path toward the next logical downside objective near 2,065. Until the stock reclaims key resistance zones with strong volume participation, rallies are likely to be sold into and risk–reward remains skewed to the downside,” said Anshul.

