HUL share price drops over 2% after muted Q3 results; should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
Hindustan Unilever posted a standalone net profit of ₹2,519 crore for the third quarter of FY24, a growth of just 0.55% from ₹2,505 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal year. However, HUL’s Q3 net profit declined 7.28% from ₹2,717 crore on a sequential basis.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price declined over 2% in early trade on January 20 after the FMCG major reported weak Q3 results. HUL shares dropped as much as 2.81% to ₹2,492.65 apiece on the BSE.
