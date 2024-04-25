HUL share price falls after muted Q4 results; brokerages cut target price; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,406 crore in Q4FY24, registering a decline of 6% from ₹2,552 crore in the same period last year.
Hindustan Unilever share price declined over a percent on Thursday after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 2024. HUL shares fell as much as 1.2% to ₹2,218.00 apiece on the BSE after muted Q4 results.
