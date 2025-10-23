HUL share price gains 3% after Q2 results. Should you buy the FMCG stock?

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price rallied nearly 3% on Thursday after the FMCG major reported its Q2 results. HUL share price gained as much as 3.9% to ₹2667.55 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in HUL share price today was also supported by strong trading volumes. Around 16 lakh equity shares of Hindustan Unilever were changed hands on 23 October 2025, as compared to its one week average trading volumes of 14 lakh shares.

Along with HUL Q2 results today, the FMCG company also declared an interim dividend for its shareholders. HUL dividend record date has also been announced. Here’s a look at HUL Q2 results 2025:

HUL Q2 Results 2025 FMCG major HUL reported a net profit of ₹2,690 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 3% from ₹2,612 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

HUL’s revenue from operations in Q2FY26 rose 0.5% to ₹15,585 crore from ₹15,508 crore, year-on-year (YoY). The company’s consolidated underlying sales growth (USG) stood at 2%, with flat underlying volume growth (UVG).

At the operational level, EBITDA during the quarter ended September 2025 decreased 2.3% to ₹3,563 crore from ₹3,647 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 60 basis points (bps) to 22.9% from 23.5%.

“Performance for the quarter reflected a transitory impact of GST changes and prolonged monsoon conditions in parts of the country,” Hindustan Unilever said.

Segment Wise Results HUL’s Home Care segment’s revenue in Q2FY26 declined 1.22% to ₹5,667 crore from ₹5,737 crore, while EBIT fell 3.4% to ₹1,050 crore from ₹1,087 crore, YoY.

Beauty & Wellbeing segment revenue dropped 1.98% to ₹3,389 crore from ₹3,323 crore, while the segment’s EBIT fell 8% to ₹1,031 crore from ₹1,121 crore, YoY. Personal Care revenue dipped to ₹2,426 crore from ₹2,412 crore, while EBIT fell to ₹487 crore from ₹401 crore, YoY.

HUL’s Foods division reported revenue of ₹3,869 crore in Q2FY26, down 1.7% from ₹3,803 crore, and the segment’s EBIT dropped 8.8% to ₹629 crore from ₹690 crore, YoY.

HUL Dividend The board of directors of HUL also declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2026.

HUL dividend record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as 7 November 2025, Friday. Moreover, HUL dividend payment date is 20 November 2025, Thursday.

HUL Share Price Outlook Hindustan Unilever share price has successfully retested the breakout zone of ₹2,512, which marked the neckline of a 37-week-long cup and handle pattern, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The sharp rebound from this level confirms a successful base retest and indicates renewed buying momentum. If HUL share price sustains above ₹2,600, it will likely trigger a fresh leg of the rally with an initial upside target of ₹2,800. The overall structure remains strong and bullish, supported by improving momentum and healthy volume action, suggesting that the recent consolidation phase has laid the groundwork for further gains,” Jain said.

At 11:20 AM, HUL share price was trading 1.17% higher at ₹2,622.70 apiece on the BSE.