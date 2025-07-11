HUL share price jumps 4% as Priya Nair appointed CEO, emerges among top Nifty 50 gainers

HUL share price: Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged by almost 4% on Friday following the company's announcement of Priya Nair as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO).

Based on the suggestions from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of Priya Nair for a five-year term starting August 1, 2025, and ending on July 31, 2030.

Her appointment is contingent upon receiving approval from shareholders and any relevant statutory authorities. The Board of Directors made this decision during its meeting on Thursday, July 10.

Nair will take over from Rohit Jawa, who will depart from his role as MD & CEO of the company at the end of business on July 31. Jawa’s departure signifies the conclusion of his leadership at HUL, allowing for a planned transition in leadership.

Jawa assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director of HUL in 2023.

Nair is set to join the HUL Board, pending necessary approvals, and will remain a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), the company stated.

"HUL has immensely benefited from Priya's exceptional career within HUL and Unilever. I am confident that her in-depth knowledge of the Indian market and her impressive track record will drive HUL to new heights of performance," said HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe.

Nair began her journey with HUL in 1995, taking on various sales and marketing positions across home care, beauty and wellbeing, and personal care sectors.

Her significant efforts led to her appointment as Executive Director of Home Care at HUL from 2014 to 2020, followed by her role as Executive Director of Beauty & Personal Care at HUL from 2020 to 2022.

Afterward, she became the Global Chief Marketing Officer for Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever. Since 2023, Nair has successfully served as President of Beauty & Wellbeing, one of Unilever's rapidly expanding divisions.

HUL share price today HUL share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹2,460 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 2,518.65 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, HUL share price witnessed a strong gap-up opening, and importantly, the gap has held in early trade — suggesting strength. This gap qualifies as a bullish gap, as prices have surpassed the April swing high, confirming a bullish Saucer formation.

With this breakout, positive momentum is likely to continue. The next resistance levels are seen at ₹2,650 and ₹2,750. On the downside, the gap area around ₹2,440 now acts as immediate support.