Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares slipped 2 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Friday, a day after the company reported its last fiscal's March quarter scorecard.

At first glance, it appears that the company failed to meet market expectations. Even though the management believes the rural slowdown is bottoming out, it expects FY24 revenue growth to be in the high single digits.

HUL on April 27 reported a 12.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,601 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23) against a profit of ₹2,307 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total consolidated sales at ₹14,953 crore grew 11 per cent YoY during the quarter.

Brokerages express mixed views

Brokerage firms largely maintained their views on HUL stock after the FMCG firm's March quarter numbers. However, they have diverse views on the stock. Some of them still remain hopeful about the company's dominance in the market while some of them appear to be cautious as they think it will be tough for the firms to increase volume significantly considering rural slowdown and inflation.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a buy call on the HUL stock with a target price of ₹3,010, citing HUL’s performance was in line with its expectations.

Motilal underscored that HUL gained market share in more than 75 per cent of its portfolio. Volumes grew 4 per cent YoY during the quarter versus our expectation of 5 per cent. As per the brokerage firm, the pricing growth is expected to taper off gradually, but the management has cautioned that the volume growth may pick up with a lag.

"HUL continues to exhibit remarkable dexterity, despite its size, led by (1) its WIMI and cluster-based approach, (2) its technological advantage over peers; and (3) funnelling massive cost savings back into the business for growth. On rural recovery and commodity cost reductions (commentary on both is gradually getting better), we believe that HUL will get back to the mid-to-high-teens earnings growth trajectory it exhibited for the four years before Covid,' said Motilal Oswal.

"We maintain a positive outlook on the stock based on HUL’s continued market share gains in a challenging consumption environment. HUL’s focus on driving premiumization across categories is standing it in good stead," said the brokerage firm.

Brokerage firm JM Financial, too, has maintained a buy call on the stock but cut the target price to ₹2,790 from ₹2,875.

The brokerage firm said it reckons HUL’s stock could be under some bit of pressure on the back of its March quarter performance and management’s commentaries thereto.

It highlighted that HUL's growth was weaker than it anticipated and as was the margin, and management’s remark that there could be a lag between price-growth winding down and volume-growth picking up makes the near-term outlook a little more uncertain.

However, the brokerage firm believes the business could successfully navigate this phase as well with little or no damage given its on-ground execution capabilities, but the macro doesn’t look supportive just yet whereas HUL continues to stick to its earlier prognosis that rural slowdown is likely bottoming out.

"The template for FY24E, in our view, would be an entirely volume-driven single-digit sales growth with strong gross margin expansion but more than half of it getting offset by the need to up A&P that has been run down by more than 350bps over the last three years," said JM Financial.

"We are lowering our target price to make it in sync with the stock’s current trading multiple (52-53 times NTM EPS) as a re-rating may not come by so easily in what appears to be a tougher operating environment," it said.

Brokerage firm ICICI Direct has a 'hold' call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,780, valuing it 55 times P/E (price-to-earnings ratio) on FY25E EPS (earnings per share).

"Despite price cuts and a sequential increase in A&P, volumes are still growing at a feeble pace while rural demand recovery is delayed. Reliance’s entry into the personal care segment could compel the company to take aggressive price cuts, which would keep margins under pressure," ICICI Direct observed.

The brokerage firm highlighted that strong volume growth of 9 per cent in FY23 in the home care segment reflects the premiumisation trend in fabric wash through surf excel. The company has taken price cuts in terms of grammage increase in LUPs, which would aid volume growth in the segment, said the brokerage firm.

Kotak Institutional Equities has an 'add' call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,750, citing HUL's Q4 revenue growth was below its estimates, largely due to weakness in the F&R (foods and refreshments ) segment.

The brokerage firm has trimmed FY2024-25E EPS by 5 per cent.

Kotak said if commodity prices remain stable, HUL expects pricing actions, improvements in gross margin and higher investments in A&P (advertising and promotion).

"The extent of margin recovery would depend on competitive intensity, given HUL’s overarching focus on market share defence. Net-net, volume growth recovery and the pace of margin recovery would be a notch below our and the Street’s expectations," said Kotak.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.