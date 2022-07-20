HUL shares: Brokerages bullish post strong Q1 beat, raise target price2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 09:13 AM IST
- HUL Q1 beat was volume-led (+6%) and underpinned by share gains, said Jefferies
Listen to this article
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday reported a 13.8% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,391 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly driven by higher product prices. The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,100 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.