HUL shares gain 4%, FMCG stocks trading in green while market crashes
At 1:00 pm, the HUL stock was trading at ₹2,469.05, against previous close at ₹2,355.90 on Monday. The stock increased 2.56 per cent over the previous week and 10% over the previous month.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price surged over 4.7 per cent on Tuesday, June 4, amid early trends showcased that the results are not aligning with the exit poll.
