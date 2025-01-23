Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) tumbled nearly 4% in early morning trade on January 23, hitting an 8-month low of ₹2,254 apiece. The decline came after the company indicated that the moderation in the consumption goods market is expected to continue in the near term, weighed down by a slowdown in urban consumers, after it reported a 2% year-on-year increase in sales for the quarter ended December.