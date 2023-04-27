Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) traded slightly volatile in the morning trade on BSE on Thursday ahead of its March quarter earnings for the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23). The stock opened at ₹2,510.05 against the previous close of ₹2,504.70 and touched the intraday high and low of ₹2,525 and ₹2,492 in trade so far.

The FMCG company is expected to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the March quarter, led by price hikes and it is likely to be a strong quarter for the company.

As per the estimates of brokerage firm ICICI Direct, HUL may see a 15.4 per cent revenue growth led by 6 per cent volume growth, and 9 per cent pricing growth. ICICI believes price cuts taken in the beauty and personal care (BPC) category by HUL have started benefiting in terms of a pick-up in volumes. It expects the home care and beauty & personal care (BPC) business to grow 15 per cent and 19.7 per cent, respectively.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 13.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in Q4 for HUL versus 16.3 per cent in 3Q, with 6 per cent YoY growth in UVG (underlying volume growth) versus 4 per cent and 5 per cent in Q2 and Q3, respectively.

"We expect—(1) continued strength in home care revenue growth on the back of price hikes in laundry, (2) some improvement in BPC growth, as the spillover in the winter portfolio gets offset by price cuts in skin cleansing, (3) price hikes in MFD, and (4) some respite on the GM front, led by a softening of crude/palm oil," Kotak said.

"We forecast–(1) a 19.5 per cent YoY growth in the home care segment, (2) an 11.5 per cent YoY growth in BPC (beauty and personal care), and (3) an 8.1 per cent YoY revenue growth in the F&R (foods and refreshments) portfolio, partly aided by an early onset of summer," said Kotak.

