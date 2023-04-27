HUL shares volatile ahead of Q4FY23 numbers; brokerages expect a healthy Q4 for HUL1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 13.5 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in Q4 for HUL versus 16.3 per cent in 3Q, with 6 per cent year-on-year growth in underlying volume growth versus 4 per cent and 5 per cent in Q2 and Q3, respectively.
Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) traded slightly volatile in the morning trade on BSE on Thursday ahead of its March quarter earnings for the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23). The stock opened at ₹2,510.05 against the previous close of ₹2,504.70 and touched the intraday high and low of ₹2,525 and ₹2,492 in trade so far.
