As per the estimates of brokerage firm ICICI Direct, HUL may see a 15.4 per cent revenue growth led by 6 per cent volume growth, and 9 per cent pricing growth. ICICI believes price cuts taken in the beauty and personal care (BPC) category by HUL have started benefiting in terms of a pick-up in volumes. It expects the home care and beauty & personal care (BPC) business to grow 15 per cent and 19.7 per cent, respectively.

