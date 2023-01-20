HUL shares: What royalty hike means for the FMCG stock? Here's what brokerages suggest post Q32 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:07 AM IST
- Analysts at Edelweiss expect HUL to continue growing ahead of the market
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported a 7.9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,481 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company, which had posted a net profit of ₹2,300 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, said its board has approved a new royalty and central services arrangement with Unilever Group that will see an increase in the fees for the same to 3.45 per cent of turnover from 2.65 per cent in FY22.
