HUL stock check: Down 3% in 2023 so far, should you bet on the FMCG major now?
HUL has underperformed the benchmark indices, declining 1 percent in the last 1 year and over 3 percent in 2023 YTD.
2023 has been a volatile year for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever (HUL). The company's stock has declined over 3 percent this year so far against a gain of 15 percent in the benchmark Nifty FMCG index.
