Over the past few weeks, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks have drawn renewed investor attention. Traditionally, the sector, alongside IT, has been seen as a defensive play during market volatility.
HUL stock in 2026: Can FMCG’s biggest name deliver the next leg of growth?
SummaryFMCG stocks are back in favour as investors rotate from IT and bet on demand stability. With the Nifty FMCG index up 11% in April alone, attention turns to Hindustan Unilever—where volume growth, margins, and rural demand will decide whether the rally has more room to run.
Over the past few weeks, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks have drawn renewed investor attention. Traditionally, the sector, alongside IT, has been seen as a defensive play during market volatility.
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