HUL to outgrow market, shares may rally up to 32%, says analyst. Should you buy?1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:36 AM IST
- Shares of HUL were trading 0.39 per cent lower at ₹2,541.85 apiece on the NSE in Tuesday's trade
In light of easing net material inflation, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd's margin profile is likely to continue to improve over coming quarters. HUL's nano factories, shop and deploy capabilities, and redesigned manufacturing and distribution network enable greater agility and flexibility. This shall result in improved customer service, better efficiencies and reduced costs.
