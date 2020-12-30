Human-run hedge funds trounce quant behemoths in Covid year

At the same time, macro managers, many of whom have complained about years of low volatility, finally got what they wanted. The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic triggered the biggest fluctuations in over a decade as the global economy ground to a halt and unleashed an unprecedented amount of monetary support from the world’s central banks. Andrew Law’s Caxton Associates, for example, took advantage and jumped 36% through November. Brevan Howard Asset Management’s main hedge fund was up 24% through November, on course to match or exceed its best annual return.