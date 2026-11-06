Hunting for next defence stock winners? Raymond, PTC, Axiscades, Rossell - Experts decode opportunity, share targets

India's defence sector is no longer about established, government-backed companies as emerging private sector players are also taking the lead. Many private defence players are also contributing in building the country's indigenous defence capabilities.

Raymond, PTC Industries, Rossel Techsys, and Axiscades are some of the key small aerospace and defence companies with promising growth prospects. Experts decode their outlook and technical targets.

Raymond Limited outlook, technical targets Raymond Limited recently got approval from board to be renamed as Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited (subject to further regulatory approvals). Its order book supports a long runway, but it is not a one-year executable backlog, and RFQs are not firm orders, highlighted Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura.

Raymond share price closed 4.32% lower at ₹1082 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹7,220.24 crore on Friday. The stock has delivered 154% return in 2026 so far and 92% return in one year.

Investors can consider fresh entry in the stock, and execute ‘buy on dip’ at ₹1,032.00– ₹1,050, according to Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. They can maintain a stop loss of ₹995 per share and target for ₹1,140.00 / ₹1,198.50) or on a breakout close above ₹1,135.00 (SL: ₹1,080.00, Targets: ₹1,198.50 / ₹1,280.00). Existing investors can hold with a closing stop loss at ₹1,020 targeting ₹1,140.00 and ₹1,198.50.

PTC Industries outlook, technical targets PTC Industries offers highest strategic-materials optionality, but the valuation leaves little room for the company for delays. Order wins and strong revenue build long-term opportunity for investors in the stock, noted Bolinjkar, highlighting that several aerospace programmes still depend on qualification and serial-production ramps.

Shares of PTC Industries closed 0.28% higher at ₹24394.45 per share on BSE on Friday. Virat Jagad recommends fresh entry with ‘buy on dip’ at ₹23,000-23,400 near horizontal support and “50 EMA ( SL: ₹22,400.00, Targets: ₹24,800.00 / ₹26,000.00) or on a trendline breakout close above ₹24,400.00 (SL: ₹23,600.00, Targets: ₹25,800.00 / ₹27,000.00).”

Rossell Techsys outlook, technical targets Rossell Techsys offers “attractive growth runway, but order visibility and returns must catch up with the multiple,” highlighted Bolinjkar.

Shares of aerospace and defence stock closed 2.76% lower at ₹1382.65 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹5,212.10 crore on Friday. It has delivered 39.9% return in one year.

Investors can consider to buy “on a wedge breakout close above ₹1,450.00 (SL: ₹1,360.00, Targets: ₹1,560.00 / ₹1,680.00) or on a dip near the 50 EMA at ₹1,370.00 ₹1,390.00 (SL: ₹1,320.00, Targets: ₹1,480.00 / ₹1,580.00),” recommended Virat Jagad.

Axiscades technical outlook Axiscades share price ended 5.70% lower at ₹1779.70 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹7,569.69 crore on Friday.