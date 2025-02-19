Hurun List 2024: Mumbai-based National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India has emerged as the most valuable privately-owned unlisted company, according to the report jointly released by Axis Bank's Burgundy Private and Hurun India.

NSE witnessed a remarkable valuation surge of over 200 per cent, reaching ₹4.7 lakh crore as it prepares for its initial public offering (IPO).

As per the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India list released on Tuesday, the IPO-bound NSE has reportedly resumed its listing process by seeking a no-objection certificate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“The National Stock Exchange surged by 201% in value to INR 4.7 lakh crore, overtaking SII, to emerge as India’s most valued unlisted company,” the report said.

This was followed by by Cyrus Poonawalla's Serum Institute of India and Sridhar Vembu's Zoho Corporation. Fantasy sports platform Dream 11, stock broking firm Zerodha also made it to the top 10 list of most valuable unlisted companies in India.

The report further revealed that unlisted companies comprise 22 per cent of the 2024 list, a 4 per cent decline from last year.

Here's the full list of top 10 most valuable unlisted companies -

Top 10 companies Value ( ₹ Crore) National Stock Exchange (NSE) 4,70,250 Serum Institute of India 2,11,610 Zoho Corporation 1,03,760 Zerodha 87,750 Megha Engineering & Infrastructures 77,860 Parle Products 68,640 Intas Pharmaceuticals 68,150 Dream11 67,860 Razorpay 63,620 Amalgamations 56,660

According to the report, all companies, both listed and unlisted, featured in the 2024 ‘Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ have a minimum valuation of $1 billion.

Most valuable companies in India Reliance Industries secured the top spot in the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India list of the 10 most valuable private companies in India, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank ranking second and third, respectively. The total market value of these top 10 companies exceeded Saudi Arabia’s GDP.