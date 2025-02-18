The IPO-bound NSE's valuation jumped 201 per cent in 2024 to ₹4.7 lakh crore, a report said on Tuesday.
The largest India equity bourse, which is reported to have restarted its listing process by applying for a no-objection from markets regulator Sebi, is already the 10th-most valuable private company in the country, as per the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list of listed as well as unlisted companies.
The valuation was pegged at ₹3.12 lakh crore, as per a September 2024 report. Another media report said the company, which also runs the world's largest derivatives exchange, aims to sell 10 per cent of holding in the IPO.
The overall revenues jumped 28 per cent to ₹16,352 crore in FY24, and the post-tax profit surged 51 per cent to ₹8,306 crore. The stock bourse had moved on the listing plans after getting some clarity on allegations of not allowing equitable access to its members.
