Hurun List 2024: IPO-bound NSE’s valuation jumps 200% to ₹4.7 lakh crore to become India’s 10th most valued company

The IPO-bound NSE's valuation jumped 201 per cent in 2024 to ₹4.7 lakh crore, a report said on Tuesday.

The largest India equity bourse, which is reported to have restarted its listing process by applying for a no-objection from markets regulator Sebi, is already the 10th-most valuable private company in the country, as per the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list of listed as well as unlisted companies.

The valuation was pegged at ₹3.12 lakh crore, as per a September 2024 report. Another media report said the company, which also runs the world's largest derivatives exchange, aims to sell 10 per cent of holding in the IPO.

