Reliance Industries topped Hurun’s list of the 10 most valuable private companies in India, followed by TCS and HDFC in second and third place, respectively. The combined market valuation of these top 10 companies was greater than Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

According to the 2024 Burgandy Private Hurun India 500 list, the top 500 companies had a combined revenue of $1 trillion, posted a profit of ₹8 lakh crore, paid ₹2.2 lakh crore in taxes and employed 85 lakh people. Their cumulative value rose 40% to $3.8 trillion — more than India’s $3.5 trillion GDP.

They collectively spent ₹11,000 crore under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) aspect in 2024, the report added.

Each of the top 500 companies on the 2024 Burgandy Private Hurun India 500 list is valued at over $1 billion. The list of companies is led by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries with a ₹17.5 lakh crore valuation, while Tata Consultancy Services came second at ₹16.1 lakh crore with a 30 per cent growth.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was valued at ₹2,73,530 crore as on December 13, which was used as the cut-off date for the list.

The Adani Group, which includes nine listed companies, was valued at ₹13.40 lakh crore, while the Ambani-led Reliance Group's overall valuation was pegged at ₹19.71 lakh crore.

The salt-to-software Tata Sons led among the industrial groups in valuation, with a 37 per cent jump in valuation to ₹32.27 lakh crore.

The qualifying threshold for making it into the top-500 jumped 43 per cent to ₹9,580 crore during the year, and this was the first time that all the companies in the list were valued at over USD 1 billion, Hurun's Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.

Cumulative value of companies in the list rose 40 per cent to USD 3.8 trillion, while the biggest gains were witnessed by Motilal Oswal, Inox Wind, Zpto and Dixon, as per the list.

