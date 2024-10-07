HVAX Technologies share price lists with 6% premium at ₹486 on the NSE SME

  • HVAX Technologies share price listed at with 6% premium at 486 on the NSE SME on Monday. The subscription period for IPO had ended on October 1 receiving 34.16 times subscription

Ujjval Jauhari
Published7 Oct 2024, 10:06 AM IST
HVAX Technologies share price lists on the NSE SME
HVAX Technologies share price lists on the NSE SME

HVAX Technologies share price lists at with 6% premium at 486 on the NSE SME on Monday. The subscription period for IPO had ended on October 1 and the initial public offering has received decent subscription.

The HVAX technologies had been subscribed 34.16 times by October 1, 2024. The public issue had received subscriptions 26.69 times in the retail category, 14.02 times in the QIB category, and 77.92 times in the NII category.

Also Read | NeoPolitan Pizza IPO Day 4: Check subscription status, GMP, key dates

The IPO GMP for HVAX Technologies was 25. Data from Investorgain.com indicates that the GMP for the HVAX technologies IPO, which had previously fluctuated between 0 and 15, has now increased to 25. This had suggested that the gray market might be used to buy HVAX Technologies IPO shares for 25 more than the issue price.

Also Read | Garuda Construction IPO opens tomorrow:GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Investors in HVAX Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) thereby were expecting the company's shares to list at 483, or 5.46% more than the upper end of the issue price of 458, according to the current GMP.

The book-built IPO of HVAX Technologies is valued at 33.53 crores. This is a completely new issue of 7.32 lakh shares.

Also Read | Jio Financial Services share price rises 3% post nod for mutual fund business

Company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Issue towards funding the following objects:

Funding the working capital requirements; and for General Corporate Purpose.

HVAX Technologies Limited was founded in 2010 and offers pharmaceutical and healthcare firms turnkey engineering, procurement, and execution of controlled environment and cleanroom infrastructure, as well as design, engineering, and consulting services.

The following third-party products are supplied by the company: - Prefabricated galvanized iron (GI) ducts; Air handling units; Chillers; Building Management Systems (BMS) Equipment; Cleanroom wall panels; Cleanroom ceiling panels; Covings; Riser panels; Cleanroom doors; Flooring systems; Pass boxes; Air showers; LT/HT electrical panels.

HVAX Technologies Limited's revenue increased by 12% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 80% during the financial year ending with March 31, 2024 over the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHVAX Technologies share price lists with 6% premium at ₹486 on the NSE SME

