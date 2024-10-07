HVAX Technologies share price lists with 6% premium at ₹486 on the NSE SME

HVAX Technologies share price lists at with 6% premium at ₹486 on the NSE SME on Monday. The subscription period for IPO had ended on October 1 and the initial public offering has received decent subscription.

The HVAX technologies had been subscribed 34.16 times by October 1, 2024. The public issue had received subscriptions 26.69 times in the retail category, 14.02 times in the QIB category, and 77.92 times in the NII category.

The IPO GMP for HVAX Technologies was ₹25. Data from Investorgain.com indicates that the GMP for the HVAX technologies IPO, which had previously fluctuated between 0 and ₹15, has now increased to ₹25. This had suggested that the gray market might be used to buy HVAX Technologies IPO shares for ₹25 more than the issue price.

Investors in HVAX Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) thereby were expecting the company's shares to list at ₹483, or 5.46% more than the upper end of the issue price of ₹458, according to the current GMP.

The book-built IPO of HVAX Technologies is valued at ₹33.53 crores. This is a completely new issue of 7.32 lakh shares.

Company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Issue towards funding the following objects:

Funding the working capital requirements; and for General Corporate Purpose.

HVAX Technologies Limited was founded in 2010 and offers pharmaceutical and healthcare firms turnkey engineering, procurement, and execution of controlled environment and cleanroom infrastructure, as well as design, engineering, and consulting services.

The following third-party products are supplied by the company: - Prefabricated galvanized iron (GI) ducts; Air handling units; Chillers; Building Management Systems (BMS) Equipment; Cleanroom wall panels; Cleanroom ceiling panels; Covings; Riser panels; Cleanroom doors; Flooring systems; Pass boxes; Air showers; LT/HT electrical panels.

HVAX Technologies Limited's revenue increased by 12% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 80% during the financial year ending with March 31, 2024 over the financial year ending March 31, 2023.