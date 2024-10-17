Hyundai IPO: QIBs rescue India's biggest-ever offer
SummaryQIBs portion subscribed 6.97 times. Retail individual investors shun issue as subscription lagged at 0.5 times after premium in the gray market nosedived.
The success of India's biggest-ever initial public offering from Hyundai Motor India Ltd came down to one key factor: a strong response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). But the portion set aside for retail investors, who have been driving demand in the primary market this year, wasn't even fully subscribed.