Hyundai Motor, Alembic to IPCA: 8 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 5 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Hyundai Motors, Alembic, IPCA, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, DCM Shriram, Berger Paints, Jay Shree Tea & Industries, and DCM Shriram are among the eight key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 5 August 2025.

These firms, like many others, have designated August 5, 2025, as the record date for the identification and approval of a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be included on the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must purchase stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Alembic—Subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, Alembic Ltd. has recommended a dividend for the year ending March 3, 2025, of ₹2.40 (120%) per equity share with a face value of ₹2.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd- The company had approved payment of the final dividend at ₹5 per equity share of ₹10/- each of the company, if declared at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the company, which is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

DCM Shriram — The company had declared a final dividend of ₹3.40 per share.

Hyundai Motor India Limited — Hyundai had declared a final dividend of ₹21 per share. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive a dividend, if it is declared at the AGM, is Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Berger Paints India Ltd — The company had declared a dividend of ₹3.80.

Century Enka Ltd — The company had declared a final dividend of ₹10.00 per share.

IPCA Laboratories — Ipca Labs had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per share of face value of ₹1 each.

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd — The company had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share.