Hyundai Motor India IPO: Here are 10 Key things to know from DRHP

Hyundai Motor India Limited IPO: Hyundai Motor India Ltd remains in focus on proposed Initial Public offering. Here are key things to know from the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus).

1.Hyundai Motor IPO size- The book built issue of Hyundai Motor India IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 142,194,700 shares (14.22 crore share) of face value of ₹10 each.

2.Hyundai Motor IPO dates: The dates for Hyundai Motor IPO are yet to be announced. The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE, NSE

3.Hyundai Motor IPO price band - The price Band of the IPO is yet to be announced

4. Hyundai Motor IPO Registrar and Lead Managers - The book running lead managers of the Hyundai Motor IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd. The registrar of the issue is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Also Read | India Glycols share price rises 8% post distillery capacity expansions

5.Hyundai Motor IPO Key risks-

Increases in the prices of parts and materials required for its operations could adversely affect its business and results of operations.

Hyundai motors depend on a limited number of suppliers for parts and materials. Any interruption in the availability of parts and materials could adversely impact its operations.

6.Hyundai Motor IPO objectives of the issue The promoter selling shareholder will receive all offer proceeds after deducting offer-related costs and applicable taxes, which the promoter selling shareholder will be responsible for paying. The company will not receive any of the offer's proceeds (the "Offer Proceeds").

Also Read | Smallcap Alphageo hits 5% upper circuit after receiving order from Oil India

7.Hyundai Motor Financials - Hyundai Motor revenues from operations stood at ₹32,488.34 for the 9 months ending 31, December 2023, The net profit for Hyundai Motor stood at ₹4,382.87 indicating profit margins of 13.5%

8.Hyundai Motor Peers -

Peers for Hyundai Motor in the listed space as per the DHRP are Maruti Suzuki India Limited , TATA MOTORS LTD, and Mahindra & Mahindra LTD.

9.About Hyundai Motor Part of the Hyundai Motor Group, the third-largest car original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") in the world based on passenger vehicle sales, Hyundai Motor India Limited was founded in May 1996.

The company uses technology to build and market dependable, feature-rich, and creative four-wheeler passenger vehicles. The company also makes items such as transmissions and engines.

10.Hyundai Motor GMP or Grey market premium GMP or Grey market premium for Hyundai Motor stood at ₹411 as per data from investorgain.com. This indicates that the market is expecting listing of Hyundai Motor share price at a premium of ₹411, even though the IPO price is yet to be announced by Hyundai Motor.