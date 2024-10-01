Hyundai Motor India IPO: Here are 10 Key things to know from DRHP

  Hyundai Motor India IPO: The much awaited IPO of Hyundai Motors and its listing are looked at eagerly by investors. The IPO is already commanding a significant GMP. and here are 10 Key things to know from DRHP

Ujjval Jauhari
Published1 Oct 2024, 01:51 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India IPO : Key things from from DRHP
Hyundai Motor India IPO : Key things from from DRHP

Hyundai Motor India Limited IPO: Hyundai Motor India Ltd remains in focus on proposed Initial Public offering. Here are key things to know from the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus).

1.Hyundai Motor IPO size- The book built issue of Hyundai Motor India IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 142,194,700 shares (14.22 crore share) of face value of 10 each.

2.Hyundai Motor IPO dates: The dates for Hyundai Motor IPO are yet to be announced. The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE, NSE

 

3.Hyundai Motor IPO price band - The price Band of the IPO is yet to be announced

4. Hyundai Motor IPO Registrar and Lead Managers -

The book running lead managers of the Hyundai Motor IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd. The registrar of the issue is Kfin Technologies Limited.

 

5.Hyundai Motor IPO Key risks- 

 

Increases in the prices of parts and materials required for its operations could adversely affect its business and results of operations.

Hyundai motors depend on a limited number of suppliers for parts and materials. Any interruption in the availability of parts and materials could adversely impact its operations.

 

6.Hyundai Motor IPO objectives of the issue

The promoter selling shareholder will receive all offer proceeds after deducting offer-related costs and applicable taxes, which the promoter selling shareholder will be responsible for paying. The company will not receive any of the offer's proceeds (the "Offer Proceeds").

 

7.Hyundai Motor Financials -

Hyundai Motor revenues from operations stood at 32,488.34 for the 9 months ending 31, December 2023, The net profit for Hyundai Motor stood at 4,382.87 indicating profit margins of 13.5%

8.Hyundai Motor Peers -

Peers for Hyundai Motor in the listed space as per the DHRP are Maruti Suzuki India Limited , TATA MOTORS LTD, and Mahindra & Mahindra LTD.

 

9.About Hyundai Motor

Part of the Hyundai Motor Group, the third-largest car original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") in the world based on passenger vehicle sales, Hyundai Motor India Limited was founded in May 1996.

The company uses technology to build and market dependable, feature-rich, and creative four-wheeler passenger vehicles. The company also makes items such as transmissions and engines.

10.Hyundai Motor GMP or Grey market premium

GMP or Grey market premium for Hyundai Motor stood at 411 as per data from investorgain.com. This indicates that the market is expecting listing of Hyundai Motor share price at a premium of 411, even though the IPO price is yet to be announced by Hyundai Motor.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 01:51 PM IST
