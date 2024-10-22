Markets
Hyundai Motor India IPO a success for its parent. What about local shareholders?
Dipti Sharma , Alisha Sachdev 5 min read 22 Oct 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Summary
- Hyundai’s IPO of ₹27,870 crore was the biggest in the country, exceeding state-run LIC’s initial share sale of ₹21,000 crore in 2022.
- The issue size was a milestone for both the company’s parent Hyundai Motor Co. and the Indian stock market as the country’s largest IPO so far.
Stock of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, only the second pure-play passenger vehicle maker to be listed on the Indian stock exchanges after Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, debuted on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1,934 on Tuesday, a slight discount to its issue price ₹1,960.
