Hyundai Motor India IPO a success for its parent. What about local shareholders?

The market’s reaction to Hyundai’s listing has also led to broader discussions about the future of multinational corporations (MNCs) in India. According to an investment banker who spoke to Mint on the condition of anonymity, “Many MNCs are likely to pursue IPOs despite flat or negative listing performances, as they can still secure higher valuations for their stake during the listing process." Brands like LG and Whirlpool are speculated to be next in line, with several other MNCs awaiting their turn, having already submitted draft red herring prospectuses to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over the past two years.