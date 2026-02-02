Hyundai Motor Q3 Results 2026: Net profit rises 6.3% to ₹1,234.4 crore, revenue jumps 8%

Hyundai Motor Q3 Results: Hyundai Motor India declared its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on Monday, February 2. The auto major posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,234.4 crore, up 6.3% from ₹1,160.7 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its total revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at ₹17,973 crore, rising 8% as against ₹16,647.9 crore in the December quarter last year.

The company reported a 7.4% rise in EBITDA to ₹1,960 crore in Q3FY26 compared with ₹1,825 crore in the previous period, while the EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 11.2%.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the net profit for the auto major rose 5.4% to ₹1,423 crore versus ₹1,350 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, revenue stood at ₹50,538 crore, 9% higher than ₹50,091 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg of Hyundai Motor said the quarter reflected “healthy growth in volumes, revenue and profitability,” adding that improving sales mix and prudent cost controls supported margin expansion on a year-to-date basis. He also pointed to strong January 2026 sales as a positive momentum indicator for the remainder of the year.

Hyundai Q3 Auto sales Hyundai Motor India stated that market conditions during the quarter were supported by festive demand and the rollout of GST 2.0 benefits, which helped improve buying sentiment. The company recorded a 5% sequential rise in wholesale dispatches, backed by healthy retail offtake across key models. Exports also showed strong momentum, rising 21% year-on-year in Q3 FY26 and accounting for nearly a quarter of the overall sales mix.

On the product front, the Creta regained its status as the country’s top-selling SUV, clocking its highest-ever annual sales of more than 200,000 units in calendar year 2025. The recently introduced Venue also witnessed encouraging response, attracting nearly 80,000 bookings to date, with first-time buyers contributing 48% of the demand, according to the company.

