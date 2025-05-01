Hyundai Motor India reports total sales of 60,774 units in April; flags headwinds in domestic market

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday reported a total sales of 60,774 units in the month of April 2025. The automobile major also said that it surpassed domestic sales of 90 lakh units since inception.

Hyundai Motor India’s total monthly sales of 60,774 units in April 2025 comprised domestic sales of 44,374 units and export sales of 16,400 units.

The company’s shipments for the domestic market declined 14.4% sequentially, and fell 8.9% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Hyundai Motor’s export volumes registered 21.5% YoY growth in April 2025 and 16.2% growth during January to April 2025 as compared to the same period in the previous year.

9 Million Units Sold Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said that the company achieved 9 million (90 lakh) units of sales in the domestic market since its inception.

“As we enter the 30th year of our operations in India on 6th May 2025, we are proud of our commitment to our country, that has led us to achieve the milestone of 9-million-unit sales in the Indian market since our inception in 1996," Garg said.

Domestic Headwinds Garg also flagged headwinds in the domestic market, leading to a fall in India sales.

"While the domestic market continues to face headwinds on account of various macro-economic factors, we continue to champion ‘Make in India, Made for the World’ emphasizing HMIL’s strong focus on exports,” Garg said.

This has resulted in a robust 21.5% YoY growth in export volumes in April 2025 and 16.2% growth during January to April 2025 as compared to same period in the previous year, he added.

“Overall, we remain dedicated to enhancing value for our customers as we gear up to commence operations at our new plant at Talegaon in Q4 of this calendar year,” Garg said.

On Wednesday, Hyundai Motor India share price ended 1.79% higher at ₹1,707.80 apiece on the BSE.